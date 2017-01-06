Students Protest As AMU Stops Serving Breakfast-Lunch to Non-Muslim Students During Ramazan

Sparking yet another communal controversy, Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is allegedly not serving breakfast and lunch to the students during the ongoing month-long fasting fest of Ramazan.



As per the students, the university mess is only serving them sehri (food before dawn at around 3 a.m.) and dinner.



"As the university is closed, we are only serving Sehri and Dinner. We are not serving breakfast and dinner during Ramazan," said Samash Uddin, AMU dining hall in-charge.



After the student's ire, the university administration has now promised to provide food thrice a day.



AMU PRO Umar Salim Pirzada said it is the custom of the University which is being followed from quite a long time and now they are making arrangements to provide lunch on demands of the students.



Meanwhile, former AMU student and National leader Amir Rashid said that he received complaint from few students after which action was taken on the same.



"We wrote a letter to the RSS and BJP based on the complaint filed by the students after which the University administration agreed to make changes in their 97 year old tradition," he said. (ANI)