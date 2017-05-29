The Newswire
29 May 2017

Story Of Rats Guzzling Liquor Attempt To Defame Bihar, Says Nitish, Gives Orders To Destroy Seized Alcohol Publicly

Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that he gave orders to "publicly destroy" seized alcohol, dismissing reports that rodents had gulped more than nine lakh litres of liquor, as claimed by police officials.

"The reports were an attempt to defame Bihar," Kumar said dismissing media reports that rats consumed liquor kept in police stations store.

"I have ordered for destruction of liquor publicly. Keep sample of the seized liquor bottles and inform the courts about it. The seized nine lakh litres liquor have been destroyed," Kumar said.

The chief minister was addressing the 11th foundation day function of Mahavir Vatsalya cancer hospital here.

Reports of rats guzzling more than nine lakh litres of liquor seized in drives and kept in "Malkhana" (store room of police station) had ruffled feathers in Bihar recently.

Stung by the news reports, Patna district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal and senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaj had in a face-saving bid supervised an operation to destroy seized liquor bottles by running a road roller over the bottles spread on roads.

