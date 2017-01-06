Still Scratching Head Over Trump's 'covfefe' Tweet? White House Has An Explanation!
After U.S. President Donald Trump puzzled everyone with his 'covfefe' tweet that went viral overnight, White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday offered a cryptic explanation.
"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," Spicer told reporters during a press briefing when asked about the tweet.
Laughter erupted in the room following his tantalizing answer, reports the Hill.
President Trump's incomplete, misspelled tweet read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
The tweet unleashed a torrent of reactions from Twitter users, who tried to define the term.
Almost instantly after the President's tweet went out, meme's and jibes began flying around wondering what on earth could a 'covfefe' actually mean.
Here are some of the gems that are taking Twitter by storm:
The tweet, sent at 12:06 a.m., was favorited nearly 10,000 times in one minute and drew ridicule of online Trump critics.
Timothy Burke tweeted:
Oliver Willis posted a tweet:
"And the orb, having bestowed upon you the power to smite your enemies, can be invoked using the simple code word '#covfefe '"
BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan
I have the best #covfefe.
Lance Hodges? @lancehodges
Wow, that was quick! #covfefe (wasn't me btw)
Rebekah Sanderlin? @rsanderlin
Speculations even ran amok that the President was punch drunk as he typed tweet, which was deleted after a few hours. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Note Ban Alone Not Responsible for GDP Decline, Says Jaitley
- Now US Wants To Know Your Social Media Handles And 15 Years’ Travel Details To Approve Visa
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment