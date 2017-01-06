Still Scratching Head Over Trump's 'covfefe' Tweet? White House Has An Explanation!

After U.S. President Donald Trump puzzled everyone with his 'covfefe' tweet that went viral overnight, White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday offered a cryptic explanation.



"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," Spicer told reporters during a press briefing when asked about the tweet.



Laughter erupted in the room following his tantalizing answer, reports the Hill.



President Trump's incomplete, misspelled tweet read, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet unleashed a torrent of reactions from Twitter users, who tried to define the term.

Advertisement opens in new window

Almost instantly after the President's tweet went out, meme's and jibes began flying around wondering what on earth could a 'covfefe' actually mean.

Here are some of the gems that are taking Twitter by storm:

The tweet, sent at 12:06 a.m., was favorited nearly 10,000 times in one minute and drew ridicule of online Trump critics.

Timothy Burke tweeted:

Oliver Willis posted a tweet:

"And the orb, having bestowed upon you the power to smite your enemies, can be invoked using the simple code word '#covfefe '"

BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan

I have the best #covfefe.

Lance Hodges? @lancehodges

Wow, that was quick! #covfefe (wasn't me btw)

Rebekah Sanderlin? @rsanderlin

Speculations even ran amok that the President was punch drunk as he typed tweet, which was deleted after a few hours. (ANI)