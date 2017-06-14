Trump Blocks Stephen King On Twitter, J.K.Rowling Comes To The Rescue
Best-selling author Stephen King, who has been one of the most consistent critics of Donald Trump, appears to have been blocked by the US President's official Twitter handle.
The horror fiction writer made the revelation by posting on the micro-blogging site.
"Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself," he wrote.
"Blocked! Condemned to an existential wasteland of Trumplessness!" his another post read.
Soon after "The Way Station" author tweeted, "Harry Potter" writer J K Rowling said she had King's back.
"I still have access. I'll DM them to you," Rowling wrote.
King was blocked after he posted about his daughter Ivanka.
"If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she'd know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed," King had written.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fatalities Reported As Blaze Engulfs Tower Block
- RBI Begins crackdown on loan defaulters
- DMK's Stalin, Several Others Detained After Ruckus Over 'Cash for Vote' MLA Sting
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination
- Amit Shah's 'Chatur Baniya' Remark: 'Deeply Hurt,' Says Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter
- CBI Arrests Promoters of Abhijeet Group in Rs 290 Crore Fraud
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment