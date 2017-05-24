The Newswire
Spark in Delhi Metro Coach Creates Panic, Passengers Deboarded
New Delhi
Representative Image-File
A spark in a Delhi Metro coach today caused panic and led to passengers being deboarded on the track between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations.
"Sparks first appeared when the train entered Central Secretariat station and again when it reached Rajiv Chowk. There was a boom sound at the rear part of the train accompanied by smoke and it was evacuated," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.
"The train was replaced... The spark triggered panic among passengers but all are safe. Services have resumed now," he said.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Encounter In Assam Was Fake, Says Top CRPF Officer
- Twitter Forces Rawal To Delete Tweet On Roy
- 'Enemy' Will Remember Pakistan's Response
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment