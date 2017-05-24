The Newswire
24 May 2017

Spark in Delhi Metro Coach Creates Panic, Passengers Deboarded

New Delhi
A spark in a Delhi Metro coach today caused panic and led to passengers being deboarded on the track between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations.

"Sparks first appeared when the train entered Central Secretariat station and again when it reached Rajiv Chowk. There was a boom sound at the rear part of the train accompanied by smoke and it was evacuated," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"The train was replaced... The spark triggered panic among passengers but all are safe. Services have resumed now," he said.

 

