The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:55 pm National

SP to Carry Out Cycle Yatras on Yoga Day, Akhilesh Unlikely to Accept Govt's Invite

Lucknow
SP to Carry Out Cycle Yatras on Yoga Day, Akhilesh Unlikely to Accept Govt's Invite
File-PHOTOGRAPH BY NIRALA TRIPATHI

The Samajwadi Party will celebrate the International Yoga Day (IYD) on Wednesday by taking out 'cycle yatras' across Uttar Pradesh even as the party's leader Akhilesh Yadav reportedly looks unlikely to accept chief minister Yogi Adityanath's invitation for the event.

"SP National President Akhilesh Yadav has asked all the district presidents and party office bearers to undertake cycle yatras on IYD," SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.

"To give a message of environment conservation and health awareness, directives have been issued to them to start cycle yatra at all district headquarters from 6 am and later perform yoga at their home as per convenience," he said, adding that cyclists have been asked to remain "disciplined".

The party's move is seen as a counter to the BJP's yoga day programme in Lucknow in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating along with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Though Akhilesh has been extended invitation by the Adityanath government, his presence is unlikely as no confirmation has been received from him in this regard.

When the SP was in power, it had shunned official celebrations on IYD on June 21.  

READ MORE IN:
Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Yoga National
Next Story : Iran Bans Zumba Classes, Terms It 'Un-Islamic'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters