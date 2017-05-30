The Newswire
Expect Early Rains This Year, Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala
Monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date.
New Delhi
File Photo
The Southwest monsoon has hit the southern Indian state of Kerala and the North East today, two days before its normal onset date. The monsoon that brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, is here and is exp[ected to reach the northern part of the country in another 40 days.
Director General of the India Meteorological Department K J Ramesh said monsoon has also hit the North East, thanks to Cyclone Mora, which aided the advancement of the seasonal rainfall.
Advertisement opens in new window
The normal onset date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast, which marks its official arrival in the country, is June 1.
This year, monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date.
Next Story : Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CBI Court to Frame Charges Against Advani, Others
- Cyclone Mora Hits B'desh, India On High Alert
- 'Had A Good Interaction,' Says PM Modi After Meeting German Chancellor Merkel
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment