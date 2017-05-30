The Newswire
30 May 2017

Expect Early Rains This Year, Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala

Monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date.
Expect Early Rains This Year, Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala
The Southwest monsoon has hit the southern Indian state of Kerala and the North East today, two days before its normal onset date. The monsoon that brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent,  is here and is exp[ected to reach the northern part of the country in  another 40 days.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department K J Ramesh said monsoon has also hit the North East, thanks to Cyclone Mora, which aided the advancement of the seasonal rainfall.

The normal onset date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast, which marks its official arrival in the country, is June 1.

This year, monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date.

