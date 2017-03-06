Soldier Killed, Four Injured in Militant Attack in Kashmir's Anatnag
At least one Indian Army personnel was killed on Saturday in an attack by terrorists on an Army convoy in Anantnag's Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two others have been injured while two other personnel are critically injured.
The convoy was moving from Udhampur to Srinagar when it was fired upon by terrorists.
Continuing its relentless assault on the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army earlier today initiated indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector.
This comes after its fresh provocation earlier in the day in Poonch.
The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on.
Meanwhile, an Army convoy in Anantnag's Qazigund was attacked by terrorists.
According to reports, around five to six jawans have been injured in the attack.
At least one civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir' Poonch sector earlier today.
The ceasefire violation started yesterday night at around 11 p.m.
Earlier on Thursday, Two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed in Militant Attack on Army Convoy in J&K
- ISIS Unable To Establish Hold In India, Says Singh
- Delhi Pass Percentage Falls By 13.67 Per Cent
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Guha Opens Up Indian Cricket's Pandora's Box, Spares No One In Resignation Letter
- Maharashtra: Protesting Farmers Continue To Spill Milk In Shirdi, Section 144 Imposed
- IIT Madras Beef Protest Shows 'Upbringing' Of Students, Says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment