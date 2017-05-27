Social Media Ban Lifted in Kashmir, Apps Restored
The social media sites and applications including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter were on Friday restored in Kashmir Valley.
The Indian government on April 17 blocked access to 22 websites and applications, including Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter, as well as 3G and 4G data services in the restive part of the northern state.
The ban came in the wake of reports that these social networking sites were being "misused by anti-national and anti-social elements to create law and order disturbances" in Kashmir.
The ban had evoked widespread condemnation within the state and beyond.
On May 11, United Nations experts had even urged the Indian government to withdraw the ban on Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and "reinstate" freedom of expression. (ANI)
Less than 24 hrs ban again imposed. Net has become an very valuable tool in hands of Jihadi Inc in Kashmir.
Only Governor rule can solve the present spat in Kashmir . Modi and Doval have to think out of the box .