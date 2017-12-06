Snapped Twice In Two Weeks, Internet Returns To Saharanpur

Internet services were restored this afternoon in this district three days after they were blocked for a second time within a period of two weeks in view of the caste violence.

District Magistrate PK Pandey said Internet companies were told to resume their services last evening.

The services were blocked on June 8 to prevent misuse of social media to foment tension following the arrest of Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar, the main accused in the recent violence in the district.

Advertisement opens in new window

In the three-day period when the services remained suspended, the administration also arrested two aides of Chandrashekhar in connection with the violence.

Earlier, mobile internet and messaging services were suspended on May 24 in the violence-hit district to "maintain peace and ensure law and order". They were restored on June 4.

Saharanpur recently witnessed a chain of caste-related violence.

On May 5, a Dalit group had objected to a procession of Thakurs in Shabbirpur to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput king Maharana Pratap, triggering violence, in which one person was killed and over 15 were injured.

On May 9, a police chowki was burnt and over 20 vehicles were torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across the district.