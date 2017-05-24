Sixth Accused in Babri Masjid Case Gets Bail

A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Special CBI court judge S K Yadav granted the former Shiv Sena MP bail on a surety of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of the same amount.

The special CBI court that began day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive case on May 20 has already granted bail to five Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders named as accused.

Besides Ram Vilas Vedanti, those who appeared in the CBI court on Saturday were VHP leaders Champat Rai, Baikunth Lal Sharma, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Dharmdas Maharaj.

The court had yesterday put off the hearing as Pradhan did not appear before it.

The special court is hearing the 1992 demolition cases, including the one against BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

The Supreme Court had last month transferred its case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow where another case was on in the matter.

The apex court had on April 19 directed the special court to start proceedings in the matter within a month and deliver its verdict within two years.