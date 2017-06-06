Situation in Kashmir Under Control, Army Working Independently: Govt.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said the situation in Kashmir is under control and that the Army is working independently to tackle any situation.
"The people are seeing, what the media is reporting. The situation in Kashmir is under control and the Army is totally independent and functioning accordingly," he said.
Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar visited Kashmir today.
He interacted with 45 Battalion CRPF Sumbal, Cheetahs of 45 and 44th Battalion.
He lauded the army, while stating that the Bandipora encounter was successful.
"We succeeded in saving our camps. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also helped us. We have reviewed the Amarnath Yatra too," he added.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S.P. Vaid said the Bandipora encounter was a live example of coordinated work.
At least four militants were killed in retaliatory firing by 45 Battalion CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) at Sumbal in Bandipora district yesterday.
The militants were reportedly attempting a suicide attack on the CRPF camp. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Killed As Police Opens Fire On Protesting Farmers
- Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre At CWC Meet
- China in Touch with Russia Over India's NSG Bid But Says Its Position 'Unchanged'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE, Yemen Cut Ties With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- ISIS Surrenders Iraqi Hideout Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment