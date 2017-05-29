The Newswire
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Is Back on Twitter with New account, Says '#VandeMatram I Am Back #Antinationals'
Mumbai
Courtesy: Twitter
A week after Twitter suspended Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account, the singer is back on the micro-blogging site.
Twitter suspended Abhijeet's account after he posted a string of "offensive" tweets, especially against women.
The 58-year-old singer today posted a video on his new account saying he is against the "anti-nationals".
"This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is not active please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation," Abhijeet said in the clip.
"#VandeMatram I am back #Antinationals can't stop my voice, salute to #IndianArmy. This is my new Twitter account... Rest are fake..." he wrote.
