SIM Cards In Goa Being Sold Like 'Onions And Potatoes' Says DGP
Criminal elements are easily procuring mobile phone SIM cards in Goa and telecom companies must tighten their verification process to curb their misuse, the state's police chief has said.
"Criminals are very easily obtaining SIM cards by submitting forged documents. They produce somebody else's photographs, name and even signature to procure SIM cards," Director General of Police Muktesh Chander told reporters here yesterday.
Representatives of telecommunication companies opt for verification of the address and other details of customers over phone. They often avoid personal visits to verify these details, which is in violation of norms, he said.
The DGP said SIM cards are being sold across the tourist state like "onions and potatoes" due to which they are readily available to criminals.
"Non-implementation of know your customer (KYC) requirement is eventually helping criminal-minded people. Sometimes it becomes very difficult to identify and trace the actual subscriber," the DGP said.
"We have asked companies/dealers/agents to ensure SIM cards don't fall in wrong hands," Chander said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Burhan Wani's Successor Sabzar Bhat, Killed
- Rahul Reaches Saharanpur
- WHO Confirms First Cases Of Zika Virus In India, From Ahmedabad
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment