Shops in Kashmir Shut After Strike Over GST Launch
Most shops and business establishments were shut across Kashmir today due to a strike over alleged high-handedness of the government and the proposed rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state.
The strike, called by by Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC), prompted the authorities to impose restrictions in parts of Srinagar, the summer capital.
Most of the shops and other business establishments in Srinagar were closed.
JKCC, which has been opposing proposed introduction of GST in the state in its current form, is an umbrella body representing trade, commerce and industrial organisations, besides civil society formations, in the valley.
JKCC called the general strike across the valley today to protest against what they termed as "high-handedness" of the authorities and the proposed GST launch in the state.
Yesterday, several traders were detained after they tried to march towards the state Assembly. Condemning the police action, JKCC called the strike.
However, public transport remained unaffected.
Restrictions are in force in areas under jurisdictions of police stations Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal, District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone told PTI.
Lone said the curbs were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
Jammu and Kashmir is the only state in the country which is yet to implement the new tax regime.
Opposition parties, the business community and the civil society are opposing the implementation of GST in its present form, claiming it would undermine the state's special status as guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution and its fiscal autonomy.
