Shiv Sena To Suggest Farmers' Body Chief Swaminathan's Name If BJP Not Ready For Bhagwat
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to to suggest the name of the chairman of National Commission on Farmers (NCF) M.S. Swaminathan' for the post of president to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, if the latter is not ready for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's nomination.
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's house to discuss matters related to next month's presidential election.
Both ministers will also hold separate consultations with Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in the afternoon, today.
Both of them have already spoken to Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Praful Patel and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satish Mishra.
Naidu yesterday spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu over the same.
The TDP chief said that his party will stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision in this regard.
The last date of nomination is June 28. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- TADA Court Finds Gangster Abu Salem, Five Others Guilty
- Did CBI Come For Tea At Manish Sisodia's House?:AAP
- Aadhaar Mandatory For Opening Bank Accounts
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Hang Those Who Eat Beef As Status Symbol, Says Sadhvi Saraswati
- Sack Employees Who Got Jobs With Fake Caste Certificates: Govt To All Departments
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment