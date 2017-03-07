Shiv Sena Accuses BJP Of Snatching Credit For Farm Loan Waiver
The Shiv Sena on Monday, accused its ally BJP of snatching credit for the farm loan waiver decision in Maharashtra, saying "robbing credit" has now become a part of political ideology.
The Sena has often taken on lead partner BJP over the issue of farmers and urged the government to waive their loans.
Last month, farmers in Maharashtra had been on a warpath to press for their various demands, including loan waiver. Later, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced to waive their outstanding loans up to June 30, 2016.
"Politics today is played keeping profits and losses in mind. Schemes are launched to confuse people. What happened to 'garibi hatao' (scheme) or 'acche din' has become a subject of research now," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extensively used the 'acche din' (good days) slogan during the last Lok Sabha elections.
"Who fought for the loan waiver and who is enjoying by giving full page advertisements, taking credit for the decision. Snatching and robbing credit has become a part of the political ideology today," the Sena said.
However, despite the rush to take credit, the public is aware of the truth which is a respite, the ally said.
The Shiv Sena had recently said that the loan waiver decision was due to its constant “throttling” of the Maharashtra government and that it has opted to remain in power to shake chairs of “lazy” person
The party also asked the chief minister to revive the 'Zunka Bhakar Kendra' scheme, which was started during the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state in the '90s, to provide traditional food to the poor at Re 1.
"You may take credit for this as well if you wish to.But at least people will benefit from the scheme," the Sena said.
The scheme -- providing 'zunka', a Maharashtrian dish prepared with gram flour and water, and 'bhakar', a chapati made of rice flour or bajra -- was stopped by the previous Congress-NCP government.
The scheme had envisaged addressing the state's socio-economic problem by allotting stalls to the 'unemployed' throughout the state. However, the stalls were later occupied by commercial ventures.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nitish Criticises Cong, Says It Should Set The Agenda
- Will Discuss Challenges Like Terror, Says PM Modi on Israel Visit
- India's Army Action In Sikkim 'Betrayal' Of Sino-British Treaty, Says China
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- Stop Sending Terrorists To Our Peaceful Land: PoK Leaders To Pakistan PM And Army
- Class 6th Textbook Sparks Row Over Mosque Depicted as Noise Pollutant
Post a Comment