Sharif's Daughter Maryam Nawaz To Appear Before JIT Over Panama Case
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz will appear for the first time before the Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is probing the Panama Papers case, on Wednesday.
The JIT had asked Maryam to appear before it on July 5, the Dawn reported.
Maryam in a series of tweets on Tuesday night expressed her willingness to face the JIT.
"He (PM Sharif) has seen & been through the most testing times, in the 30+ years of his political career, acting out his rivals yet as an affectionate & protective father, I saw his eyes filled with concern & apprehensions over his daughter's appearance before JIT. I told him that I am your daughter, trained by you, [and] will neither cower down, nor yield to pressure and nothing will deter me from taking up the cudgels against transgression and injustice. Will appear before the JIT, follow the rule of law as you always have," Maryam said in a series of tweets.
He has seen & been through the most testing times, in the 30+ years of his political career, acing out his rivals, 1/4— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 4, 2017
yet as an affectionate & protective father,I saw his eyes filled with concern & apprehensions over his daughter's appearance before JIT.2/4Advertisement opens in new window— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 4, 2017
I told him that I am your daughter, trained by you, will neither cower down, nor yield to pressure & nothing will deter me 3/4— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 4, 2017
from taking up the cudgels against transgression and injustice. Will appear before the JIT, follow the rule of law as you always have ...4/4— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 4, 2017
See you tomorrow, Insha'Allah !— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 4, 2017
On Tuesday, PM Sharif's elder son Hussain Nawaz appeared for a sixth time before Joint Investigation Team while his younger brother Hassan Nawaz faced the JIT on Monday.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also the father-in-law of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's younger daughter, also faced the JIT on Monday in connection with the probe, which has entered its final week.
Dar again disowned the confessional statement he signed in the year 2000, linking the Sharif family with money laundering in the Hudaibya Paper Mills case and termed the confession he signed 17 years ago as "a piece of trash".
A number of witnesses have appeared before the JIT for questioning so far including the PM Sharif who was questioned on June 15, becoming the first sitting prime minister to be directly questioned by investigators. (ANI)
