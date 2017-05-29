Serving Puducherry Has Been A Challenge, Says Kiran Bedi on Completing One Year As LG

Serving Puducherry has been a challenge on several counts, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said in an 'open letter' to the people of Puducherry on the eve of her completing one year in office.



"I have had many hostile situations. But the Team Raj Nivas comprising capable officers have remained focused on the higher purpose of being here to serve the people of Puducherry. It (office of Lt Governor) is not a post but a position to serve to the maximum," the letter released to the media by Bedi's office said.



She said her team of officers have been her support and have made each day better for Puducherians in several respects and at times under difficult circumstances.



"Raj Nivas has always stayed connected with people through social media handles. The year ahead will combine the good practices followed now and would do even more still to strengthen grass root democracy and inclusion," she said, adding complaints having prima facie evidence would be referred to the central vigilance agencies for credible investigation and appropriate action.



"May the year ahead see a swachch Puducherry, secure Puducherry and prosperous Puducherry," the letter read.



Bedi, country's first female IPS officer, has been making weekend visits to various areas, to see for herself the shortcomings in availability of basic amenities to the people and also neglect of amenities in residential colonies and other areas.



She described her last one year as a "fascinating journey in more respects than one, challenges notwithstanding."



Bedi had assumed office on May 29 last year and has been on visits to various pockets, mostly on her bicycle, fixing faults in the administrative machinery and addressing woes of the people as well as issuing on the spot orders for rectification of shortcomings.