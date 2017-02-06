Sensex Opens at Record 31,332, Nifty Hits Lifetime High
Markets resumed their record-setting spree to hit fresh lifetime highs in opening trade today on sustained buying amid positive global cues.
BSE Sensex, which had lost 21.81 points in the past two sessions, bounced back by 194.97 points, or 0.62 per cent to trade at 31,332.56, breaching its previous record high of 31,255.28 touched on May 31.
All the sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal, auto, teck and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 0.86 per cent.
The 50-share NSE Nifty recovered by 57.40 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at its lifetime high of 9,673.50. The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 9,649.60 on May 31.
Stocks of auto majors including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors were in demand and rose by up to 1.90 per cent on the back of strong May sales data.
Other gainers in the Sensex pack were Adani Ports, NTPC, Cipla, TCS, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Coal India, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's and SBI during initial trade.
Brokers said a firming trend at other Asian markets, which tracked a record close at all three main indices in New York in yesterday's trade following strong private jobs report, kept sentiment upbeat.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.26 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.44 per cent in early trade today.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.65 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Guha Questions Preferential Treatment To Dhoni, Superstar Syndrome
- Anti-BJP Parties Get Invite At Karunanidhi's 94th B'day
- Are You On Twitter?Journalist Asks Modi, Gets Trolled
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- I'm Realising My Dream Now, Says UPSC Topper Nandini
- Demonetisation Pulls Down India's GDP to 3-Year Low at 6.1%, Loses Fastest Growing Economy Tag to China
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Students Protest As AMU Stops Serving Breakfast-Lunch to Non-Muslim Students During Ramazan
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment