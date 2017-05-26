Sensex, Nifty Hit Record High As June F&O Opens Strong
The BSE Sensex today shot up another 133.86 points to a fresh all-time high of 30,883.89 and the Nifty hit 9,542.85 in early trade today as the June derivatives series took off on a strong footing on encouraging earnings and sustained foreign capital inflows.
The 30-share BSE index climbed 133.86 points, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at a new record of 30,883.89, breaking its previous landmark of 30,793.43 (intra-day) touched in yesterday's trade.
The gauge had rallied 448.39 points in the previous session.
All sectoral indices of BSE led by metal, FMCG and auto were in the positive zone, rising up to 1.84 per cent.
The NSE index Nifty too hit a new high of 9,542.85 by surging 33.10 points, or 0.34 per cent, breaching its previous intra-day high of 9,532.60 touched on May 17.
Brokers said investors were busy creating new positions following the beginning of the June futures and options (F&O) series that lifted the key indices - Sensex and Nifty - to a new highs.
Moreover, data showing that foreign institutional investors made sizeable buying to the tune of Rs 589.11 crore on Thursday buoyed sentiment.
Prominent gainers that helped the markets to trade at an all-time high were Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, ITC Ltd, Lupin, Adani Ports, Wipro, Coal India, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, rising up to 3.47 per cent.
A mixed trend in the rest of Asia with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.26 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index down 0.17 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.34 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- K.P.S. Gill, Who Killed Terrorism In Punjab, Dies
- Yeddyurappa Will Be BJP's CM Face In Karnataka: Shah
- Nitish Kumar Skips Sonia Gandhi's Lunch, To Break Bread With PM Modi Tomorrow
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' to release in China
- Angry Over Amit Shah's Comment, Telangana CM Says No Final Decision On Supporting BJP For President Post
- Indian Woman Uzma, Who Was Forced to Marry Pakistani Man, Returns Home, Swaraj Calls Her 'India's Daughter'
- Malayali Man Brings His Pakistani Lover And Her Parents to India With Fake Docs, All Detained in Bengaluru
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment