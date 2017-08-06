The Newswire
09 June 2017 Last Updated at 10:38 am Business

Sensex Loss Widen on Weak Global Cues, Down 112 Points

Mumbai
File-PTI Photo by Santosh Hirlekar

The benchmark BSE Sensex drifted further down by over 112 points in early trade today amid global volatility.

Besides, the depreciating rupee against the US dollar also added to the dampened sentiment.

The 30-share index fell by 112.14 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 31,101.22 in early trade. The gauge had lost 57.92 points in the previous session.

In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty declined by 24.55 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 9,622.70.

Sectoral indices led by IT, teck, consumer durables, auto, realty, healthare and banking stocks were trading in the negative zone.

Major losers were Infosys, GAIL, Wipro, Adaniports, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, falling by up to 2.28 per cent.

Brokers said the sentiment remained weak in the absence of any positive domestic trigger amid sustained profit-booking by investors.

Besides, a weak trend globally following ousted FBI chief James Comey's explosive testimony and exit polls suggesting a hung parliament in UK also influenced sentiment, they said.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.91 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.08 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.36 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.

