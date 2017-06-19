Sensex Adds to Gains, Up 81 Pts on Overseas Cues
The Sensex started to capitalise on earlier gains by jumping 81 points to 31,393 today as rising Asian shares kept the pitch conducive to buy more.
An upbeat assessment of the US economy by a top Federal Reserve official took Wall Street to a record close, which had a rub-off on Asia.
The 30-share BSE index rose 80.96 points, or 0.25 per cent to 31,392.53. It had gained 255.17 points in the previous session.
Also, the 50-share NSE Nifty moved to 9,674.80, up 17.25 points, or 0.17 per cent.
All sectoral indices saw buying interest, led by IT, technology, capital goods and auto stocks.
Prominent gainers were Tata Motors, Infosys, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and ONGC, rising by up to 1.45 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei was up 1.10 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.40 per cent in morning trade. Shanghai composite inched up 0.04 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.68 per cent higher yesterday.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- GST To Be Launched On June 30-July 1 Midnight: FM
- China To Block UN Ban On Masood Azhar Again
- IT Department Slaps Benami Transaction Charges Against Lalu, His Family
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment