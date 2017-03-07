The Newswire
Security Forces Shoot Dead Unidentified Militant In Kashmir
Srinagar
Representative image
An unidentified militant was killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.
He said one militant was killed in the operation, which was still going on.
The identity of the slain terrorist could not be ascertained immediately, he added.
