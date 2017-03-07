The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
03 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:39 am National

Security Forces Shoot Dead Unidentified Militant In Kashmir

Srinagar
Security Forces Shoot Dead Unidentified Militant In Kashmir
Representative image

An unidentified militant was killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said one militant was killed in the operation, which was still going on.

The identity of the slain terrorist could not be ascertained immediately, he added.

READ MORE IN:
Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar Terrorism National
Next Story : Trump Criticized By Media Organizations Over ‘CNN Punching’ Video Tweet
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters