21 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:40 am International

Saudi King Salman Names Son Mohammed bin Salman As Crown Prince

Riyadh/aFP
AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File

Saudi King Salman today named his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, completing a gradual removal of powers from the previous prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who has been fired.

According to a royal decree issued by the official Saudi Press Agency, Mohammed bin Salman, 31, was also named deputy prime minister, and maintains his post as minister of defence.

