The Newswire
Saudi King Salman Names Son Mohammed bin Salman As Crown Prince
Riyadh/aFP
AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File
Saudi King Salman today named his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, completing a gradual removal of powers from the previous prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who has been fired.
According to a royal decree issued by the official Saudi Press Agency, Mohammed bin Salman, 31, was also named deputy prime minister, and maintains his post as minister of defence.
