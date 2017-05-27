Samajwadi Party To Stage State-Wide Protest Against BJP
Samajwadi Party will stage a state-wide protest over the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, on May 29.
Announcing the protest, SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary today said that his party will protest against the BJP-led UP government, which was trying to "terrorise" different sections of the society.
"The BJP is trying to terrorise different sections of the society. All the office bearers and party workers of the Samajwadi Party will register their protest in every district of the state on May 29 to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state," said Chaudhary.
He said that they would also hand over a memorandum to Governor Ram Naik to bring to his attention to the "anti- people policies" of the BJP government.
Chaudhary also targeted the central government and said it had "scaled the summit of failure" in the last three years.
"In the last three years, the central government has scaled the summit of failure, while in the 70 days of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, the law and order situation in the state appears to be rather grim," he said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CBSE Announces Class 12 Exam Results, Topper Scores 99.6%
- Curfew In Srinagar Day After Bhat Killed
- ICSSR Chief Wants To Scrap 'Hindu-Muslim Riots' Lesson
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment