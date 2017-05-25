Saharanpur Violence: SP, DM Suspended, Mobile Internet, Messaging Services Blocked

Taking note of the violence in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Magistrate posted there while transferring the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Meanwhile, Mobile internet and messaging services were blocked in this violence-hit district with officials saying the decision was taken to maintain peace and ensure law and order.

Violence erupted for the second day today as unidentified gunmen shot and seriously injured a member of the upper-caste Thakur community, which is embroiled in a bloody conflict with Dalits. A man was killed in violence.

"SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey and District Magistrate N P Singh have been suspended while Divisional Commissioner N P Agarwal and DIG J K Shahi have been transferred", an official spokesman told PTI.

While Bablu Kumar has been posted as SSP, Saharanpur, Pramod Kumar Pandey will be the new DM, the official said.

No official reason has been cited for the action, but it is believed that the top officials were removed after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed displeasure as they could not control the situation in Saharanpur district.

DIG, security, Vijay Bhushan who was sent by the government yesterday to camp in Saharanpur has been named the new DIG of the area while it is awaited as to who will be the new Divisional Commissioner.

"In view of the present situation, CRPC section 144 has been invoked to control law and order. All telecom operators have been asked to suspend all forms of mobile internet and messeging services until further orders," N P Singh, outgoing district magistrate, said in an order.



"The decision has been taken to maintain peace and law and order," he said.



However, the order is not binding on police and administrative officials.



Those not following the order will be liable for action under section 188 of IPC, Singh said.

