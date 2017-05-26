Saharanpur Violence: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea For SIT
The Supreme Court today refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the recent incidents of caste violence in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.
A vacation bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha said there was no urgency and the petition may be heard after the court's summer break.
Gaurav Yadava, a lawyer, who had filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing, saying that the situation in the areas was "critical" and needed judicial intervention.
Besides seeking an SIT probe into the recent violence in Saharanpur villages, in which two people were killed and many injured, the PIL also sought compensation for the families of the victims.
