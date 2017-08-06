The Newswire
08 June 2017

Saharanpur Violence Accused, Founder of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Arrested

Lucknow
The main accused in the Saharanpur violence and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar was today arrested from Himachal Pradesh.

The 30-year-old activist was nabbed from Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh, Additional DG (Meerut Zone) Anand Kumar told PTI over phone.

He will be brought to Saharanpur on a transit remand.

Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on May 9 after one person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village in the district on May 5.

Chandrasekhar, who had since been evading arrest, was carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head.

