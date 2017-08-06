Saharanpur Violence Accused, Founder of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Arrested

The main accused in the Saharanpur violence and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar was today arrested from Himachal Pradesh.

The 30-year-old activist was nabbed from Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh, Additional DG (Meerut Zone) Anand Kumar told PTI over phone.

He will be brought to Saharanpur on a transit remand.

Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on May 9 after one person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village in the district on May 5.

Chandrasekhar, who had since been evading arrest, was carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head.