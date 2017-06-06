Sahara Group Company Directed To Pay Rs 1.43 Crore To Home Buyer For Delay In Possession
A Sahara Group company has been directed by the apex consumer body to refund over Rs 1.43 crore to a home buyer for its failure to give possession of a bungalow in one of its housing projects near Nagpur.
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) held Sahara Prime City Ltd (SPCL) deficient in rendering services to the complainant and Maharashtra native Sadhana, who failed to get possession of the bungalow in the 'Sahara City Homes' project despite paying the full amount.
"There is no evidence of the possession having been delayed on account of reasons and circumstances beyond the control of the opposite party (SPCL). Therefore, the opposite party is clearly deficient in rendering services to the complainants by not offering possession of the bungalow.
"The complainants cannot be compelled to wait any more for possession of the said bungalow and are entitled to seek refund of the amount paid by them to SPCL, along with appropriate compensation," the NCDRC bench presided by Justice V K Jain said.
According to the complaint filed by Sadhana, she had booked a residential bungalow in the Nagpur-based housing project of Sahara for a payment of Rs 1,43,56,000 and an allotment letter was issued by the firm on March 2, 2009.
As per the letter, the possession of the bungalow was to be delivered within 38 months from the date of allotment that was by May 2, 2012.
However, the firm not only failed to hand over the possession but could not even complete the construction.
In its order, the NCDRC noted that the Sahara firm did not file any reply within 45 days from the date on which they were served notice because of which their right to file a written reply was closed.
The commission also directed the firm to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost to the complainant.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Killed As Police Opens Fire On Protesting Farmers
- Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre At CWC Meet
- China in Touch with Russia Over India's NSG Bid But Says Its Position 'Unchanged'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE, Yemen Cut Ties With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- ISIS Surrenders Iraqi Hideout Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment