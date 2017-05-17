Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Skips SEBI Court Trial On Medical Grounds
Sahara chief Subrata Roy on Thursday did not appear before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) court after filing an exemption application on medical grounds.
However, the special SEBI court rejected Roy's plea.
The SEBI court was to frame charges in the case against Roy and his three group firms' directors - Ravishankar Dubey, Ashok Roy Choudhary and Vandana Bhargava
On April 21, a SEBI court had cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants against Roy and three of his group firms' directors after they appeared before it in a case filed by the SEBI against them.
The SEBI court cancelled the NBWs against them after they furnished fresh bail bonds of Rs. 2 lakh each and gave undertakings to the court that they would attend its trial proceeding against them regularly.
The SEBI had registered a case against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment, their promoter Subrata Roy and the three directors in 2012, alleging that these companies had collected a huge sum of money from investors without listing the securities on the stock exchanges. (ANI)
