<em>Sachin: A Billion Dreams</em> Gets Tax Free in Delhi

Sachin: A Billion Dreams got a tax free status in the national capital on Tuesday.



With this, the film has been declared tax free in a total of 5 territories, namely Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.



The film, a bio-drama on the life of India's master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is garnering a lot of appreciation and accolades from across the country.



Not only are Sachin fans celebrating the heart touching story of the ace cricketer, but cinema goers across the country are giving the film a thumbs up.



Owing to a tremendous positive response, the film has crossed the Rs. 35 crore mark in India and currently stands at an Indian business of Rs. 35.75 cr in all languages in its 6-day run at the Box office.



The figures add to an exceptionally overwhelming total for the genre of a bio-drama, thereby setting new benchmarks.



The film which has garnered a tax free status in select territories provides further impetus to its box office potential.



The film sketching Sachin's life on the silver screen not only takes the viewers down the memory lane but also gives an insight into the personal life of the cricketer. The nation that knew Sachin Tendulkar as the God of Cricket came in close contact with Sachin Tendulkar as a son, brother, husband, father as a person.



'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' has released all over India and abroad in over 2800 screens. It is directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200NotOut and Dr. Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Pictures.(ANI)