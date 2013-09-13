The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:59 am Business

Rupee Slides 6 Paise to 64.59 Against US Dollar

Mumbai
Rupee Slides 6 Paise to 64.59 Against US Dollar
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee traded lower by 6 paise at 64.59 against the US dollar in early part today, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.

Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks kept the dollar in fine shape.

Forex dealers said the euro hitting a 10-month high against the greenback, however, capped the rupee's fall.

Advertisement opens in new window

Yesterday, the rupee had settled almost flat at 64.53 against the US currency following fag-end dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 76.62 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 30,881.63 in early trade today.

READ MORE IN:
rupee Currency Foreign Exchange Market Foreign Exchange Business
Next Story : PM Modi Returns After Three-Nation Tour
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters