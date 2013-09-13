Rupee Slides 6 Paise to 64.59 Against US Dollar

The Newswire
The rupee traded lower by 6 paise at 64.59 against the US dollar in early part today, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.
Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks kept the dollar in fine shape.
Forex dealers said the euro hitting a 10-month high against the greenback, however, capped the rupee's fall.
Yesterday, the rupee had settled almost flat at 64.53 against the US currency following fag-end dollar demand.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 76.62 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 30,881.63 in early trade today.
