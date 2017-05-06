The Newswire
05 June 2017

Rupee Rises 12 Paise Against Dollar at 64.32 in Early Trade

Mumbai
Filr-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

Continuing with its rising streak, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to 64.32 against the dollar in early trade today on sustained selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

The dollar was quoting stronger against some other currencies like euro and yen, whereas a lower opening of the domestic equity market capped the rupee's gains, forex dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 4 paise to a fresh one-week high of 64.44 against the US dollar on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened lower by 40.64, or 0.12 per cent, to 31,232.65 in early session today.

