Rupee Plunges by 66 Paise Against Dollar, Ends at 64.84

The rupee today dropped sharply by 69 paise against the US dollar to end at 64.84/85 against previous close of 64.15.



The domestic currency also finished lower at Rs 84.49/51 against the pound at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.



Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:



(In Rs per Unit)



Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.84/85 US Dollar Rs 64.3414 Pound Sterling 84.49/51 Euro Rs 71.6214 Euro 72.15/17