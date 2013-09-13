The Newswire
18 May 2017 Last Updated at 6:07 pm Business

Rupee Plunges by 66 Paise Against Dollar, Ends at 64.84

Mumbai
The rupee today dropped sharply by 69 paise against the US dollar to end at 64.84/85 against previous close of 64.15.

The domestic currency also finished lower at Rs 84.49/51 against the pound at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per Unit)

Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.84/85 US Dollar Rs 64.3414 Pound Sterling 84.49/51 Euro Rs 71.6214 Euro 72.15/17

