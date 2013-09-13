Rupee Opens Lower by 15 Paise Against Dollar
The rupee lost 15 paise to trade at a fresh two-week low of 64.68 against the dollar in early part today as the American unit strengthened overseas on upbeat data.
Upbeat US economic numbers gave investors reason to hope that the Federal Reserve will stick with its plan to hike rate, which put pressure on the rupee.
Forex dealers said the greenback's gains against other currencies overseas helped, which complemented the increased demand for the US currency from importers.
Yesterday, the rupee took a hefty knock by plunging 23 paise to close at a two-week low of 64.53 a dollar after the US Federal Reserve delivered the widely expected rate hike and maintained a hawkish tone, going forward.
The benchmark Sensex recovered by 107 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 31,182.73 in the opening trade today.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- TADA Court Finds Abu Salem, Four Others Guilty Of Conspiracy
- CBI At Manish Sisodia's House
- No Name For President Yet: Congress After Meeting BJP Team
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Hang Those Who Eat Beef As Status Symbol, Says Sadhvi Saraswati
- Sack Employees Who Got Jobs With Fake Caste Certificates: Govt To All Departments
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment