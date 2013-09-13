The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
29 May 2017 Last Updated at 9:54 am Business

Rupee Opens 13 Paise Lower Against US Dollar

Mumbai
Rupee Opens 13 Paise Lower Against US Dollar
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee weakened by 13 paise to 64.57 against the US dollar in early trade on increased month-end demand for the American currency from importers and banks.

Forex dealers said the US dollar's gain against other currencies overseas and a lower opening of the domestic equity market put pressure on the rupee.

The rupee had appreciated 18 paise against the American currency to end at a one-week high of 64.44 on Friday, buoyed by stocks that soared to life highs.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record highs by falling 158.31 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 30,869.90 in opening trade today.

READ MORE IN:
rupee Currency Foreign Exchange Foreign Exchange Market Business
Next Story : Serving Puducherry Has Been A Challenge, Says Kiran Bedi on Completing One Year As LG
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters