04 July 2017

Rupee Goes Up Slightly by 9 Paise Against Dollar

Mumbai
The rupee took a cue from stocks and climbed 9 paise to 64.79 against the dollar today as fresh sale of the US currency by exporters paced up.

The local unit was in a sweet spot also because of a weak dollar overseas.

Yesterday, the rupee plummeted by a whopping 30 paise to close at an over one-month low of 64.88 against the US dollar, weighed down by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 131.84 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 31,353.46 in opening trade today.

