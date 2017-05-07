The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
05 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:40 am Business

Rupee Gains 6 Paise, Global Dollar Weakness Helps

Mumbai
Rupee Gains 6 Paise, Global Dollar Weakness Helps
Representative Image/AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee firmed up 6 paise to 64.68 against the dollar today after increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

It received backing from a weak dollar against other currencies overseas.

Further, foreign capital inflows and a higher opening in the domestic equity market took the local unit higher, dealers added.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 14 paise to close at 64.74 against the greenback on fresh bouts of dollar selling.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 74.85 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 31,284.64 in opening trade.

READ MORE IN:
Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE Currency rupee Business
Next Story : N Korea's Kim Says Missile a 'Gift' to 'American Bastards' on Independence Day
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters