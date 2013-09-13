The Newswire
27 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:55 am Business

Rupee Climbs 11 Paise Against Dollar to 64.41

Mumbai
File-AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee firmed up 11 paise to 64.41 against the dollar today, taking support from foreign capital inflows and a higher opening in domestic equities.

Fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks has been touched off by weakness in the dollar overseas.

The forex market was shut yesterday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Friday, the domestic unit ended 7 paise higher at 64.52 following fresh bouts of dollar selling.

Meanwhile, the Sensex rose 156.75 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 31,294.96 in early session today.

