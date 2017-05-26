The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
26 May 2017 Last Updated at 10:19 am Business

Rupee Advances 7 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

Mumbai
Rupee Advances 7 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

 The rupee appreciated by another 7 paise to 64.55 against the dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange amid sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said that apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas, increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in the domestic equity market, which zoomed to new highs, supported the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 11 paise against the US dollar to end at 64.62.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 68.67 points, or 0.22 per cent, to trade at new peak of 30,818.70, surpassing its previous record high of 30,793.43 touched yesterday.

READ MORE IN:
rupee Currency Foreign Exchange Business
Next Story : Bokaro: Naxals Torch Signal Set And Communication System, Vandalise Train Engine
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters