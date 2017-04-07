RTI Reveals Govt Spent Over Rs 34.5 Cr on Yoga Day Celebrations in 2015, 2016
The AYUSH Ministry spent over Rs 34 crore for International Yoga Day celebrations in the past two years, an RTI query has revealed.
Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Banamali Naik, however, said the expenditure on the celebrations this year has not been finalised as yet.
According to information provided by the ministry to RTI activist Nutan Thakur, Rs 34.50 crore has been spent for International Yoga Day celebrations in 2015 and 2016. This includes Rs 16.40 crore for 2015 and Rs 18.10 crore for 2016.
June 21 is celebrated as the International Yoga Day.
The RTI reply added that the total expenditure incurred by other departments on Yoga Day was not available.
The CPIO declined to provide a copy of the documents with regard to the expenses, stating that they were bulky and ran into hundreds of pages.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
- Can 'Genuine People' Still Deposit Old Notes? SC Asks Centre
- RBI To Soon Unveil New Rs 200 Notes
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- War Possible If Indo-China Conflict Not Handled Properly, Says Chinese Daily
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- GST Effect: Honda, Ford, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle Cut Vehicle Prices
Post a Comment