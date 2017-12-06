RSS Leader Cites Prophet Muhammad To Question Consumption Of Cow Meat By Muslims
Questioning the practice of consumption of cow meat among Muslims, RSS leader Indresh Kumar has claimed that even Prophet Muhammad had said that consumption of beef is wrong.
After attending an Iftaar party organised by the RSS' 'Muslim Rashtriya Manch' at Kalyan in the district last evening, Kumar said the system of triple talaq is a "great sin as per the Quran and Islam".
"The Prophet had said that eating beef is wrong. In the Quran also there is no mention of any Muslim religious head consuming beef...I feel that members of Muslim community should decide what is wrong and what is right," the RSS leader said.
Stating that triple talaq is not part of Islam, he said, "this practice is an injustice to women. It should be stopped".
Referring to the current situation in LoC, Kumar said Pakistan had an old habit of playing mischief in India".
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Generate Funds On Your Own To Waive Farmer Loans'
- Sandeep Dikshit's Comment Against Army Chief Wrong
- Anil Kumble Will Remain Coach for West Indies Tour, Says COA Chief Vinod Rai
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment