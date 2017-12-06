RSS Leader Cites Prophet Muhammad To Question Consumption Of Cow Meat By Muslims

Questioning the practice of consumption of cow meat among Muslims, RSS leader Indresh Kumar has claimed that even Prophet Muhammad had said that consumption of beef is wrong.

After attending an Iftaar party organised by the RSS' 'Muslim Rashtriya Manch' at Kalyan in the district last evening, Kumar said the system of triple talaq is a "great sin as per the Quran and Islam".

"The Prophet had said that eating beef is wrong. In the Quran also there is no mention of any Muslim religious head consuming beef...I feel that members of Muslim community should decide what is wrong and what is right," the RSS leader said.

Stating that triple talaq is not part of Islam, he said, "this practice is an injustice to women. It should be stopped".

Referring to the current situation in LoC, Kumar said Pakistan had an old habit of playing mischief in India".