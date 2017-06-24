RSS' Economic Wing Says GST Will Hit Small Businesses, Push Chinese Imports
Days ahead of the launch of GST, the RSS's economic wing SJM has said the new indirect tax regime will "badly hit small businesses and push Chinese imports".
As the date of implementation of GST is approaching, the heartbeats of small entrepreneurs and traders are increasing, Swadeshi Jagran Manch National co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said.
He claimed that there was exemption on excise duty for production of up to Rs 1.5 crore for small scale industries.
"But now, according to the provisions of GST, any entity whose business is above or equal to Rs 20 lakh must register itself for GST in the state where it carries its business," Mahajan told PTI.
Small scale and cottage industries which are labour intensive will be severely hit by this law, as many of them are in the higher tax bracket, he said.
With the negative impact on these small industries, people in rural areas will lose jobs and at the same time imports of Chinese products will jump due to a slump in domestic production, Mahajan claimed.
The government has said the Goods and Service Tax (GST) could add two percentage points to economic growth. It is termed as India's most ambitious tax reform, creates a single economic zone with common indirect taxes.
There will be four tax slabs - 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.
The new tax regime will be launched at midnight on June 30 in the Central Hall of Parliament.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan: 140 Dead, 100 Injured After Oil Tanker Catches Fire
- Srikanth Lifts Australian Open Super Series
- 'Black Night' Can't Be Forgotten: Modi On Emergency
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pak's BAT Team Carried Headband Camera, Dagger to Mutilate, Record Attack on Indian Army
- India Cannot Progress Without Hindi, Says Union Minister Naidu
- More Garbage Than Land For People In Delhi, Says High Court
- Army Jawan's Father Hides News Of Son’s Death So That Grandson Could Celebrate B’day
Post a Comment