Rs 2 lakh Will Be Given To Each Victims Of UP Bus Tragedy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed.

He also announced Rs 50,000 for each of those injured in the collision between a truck and a bus in Bareilly. Twenty- two persons were killed and 15 were injured in the accident.

"The bus accident in UP's Bareilly is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in his message.

He sanctioned the ex-gratia relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), the PMO said.