Rocket Lands Inside Indian Embassy in Kabul, No Casualties
Indian Ambassador in Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra on Tuesday confirmed that a rocket had hit his house in Kabul this morning, adding that there were no casualties in the incident and an investigation is underway.
"A rocket landed in the India House compound at 10.25 am this morning. There were no casualties. Investigations are ongoing," Vohra told ANI.
Earlier, reports emerged saying that a rocket had landed on the tennis court of the Indian Ambassador's house in Kabul after it was fired off in the city.
The incident has occurred in the heavily fortified diplomatic quarter in Kabul which houses a number of embassies, guesthouses and Resolute Support headquarters, Tolo News reported.
The incident came at the time when Afghanistan is hosting Kabul Process summit amid extremely tight security days after the capital city was hit by terror attacks that resulted into political stability in the country.
Representatives from at least 23 countries are participating in the summit aimed at establishing peace in the country.(ANI)
