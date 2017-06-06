The Newswire
06 June 2017 National

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jagannath Mishra Appear in CBI Court in Fodder Scam Case

Patna
RJD president Lalu Prasad today appeared in a special CBI court here in connection with a multi-crore fodder scam case.

Another former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and some other accused also appeared in the court of CBI judge Dev Raj Tripathi.

Their appearance was in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 40 lakh from the Bhagalpur treasury in 1996.

The court had summoned the accused for personal appearance.

A total of 45 persons were named as accused in the case. While some of them had died during trial, at present the trial is going on against 27 persons.

There are a total of 267 witnesses in this particular case of fodder scam in the Animal Husbandry department during RJD rule in Bihar and of this 34 have already recorded there statements.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ruled that Lalu Prasad will have to stand trial in all the four fodder scam cases setting aside a Jharkhand High Court order that had dropped conspiracy charges against the former Bihar chief minister.

