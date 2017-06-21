The Newswire
22 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:35 pm Society

Riot Control Vehicles Rush to Thane After Farmers' Protest Against 'Land Acquisition' Turns Violent

Thane(Maharashtra)
Representative Image-PTI

The farmers' protest on Thursday turned violent on Thane-Badlapur highway.

The protesting farmers said that their land is being acquired by the Ministry of Defence.

Additional forces have been sent to the spot including riot control vehicles.

Earlier, Rs 30,000 crore of farm loans were waived off in Maharashtra amidst large-scale protests.

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra had backed down on Sunday and agreed in principle to a loan waiver for all sections of farmers.

The farmers had been agitating for the past 10 days and finally, the loans were waived off. (ANI)

Maharashtra Agriculture: Farmers' Protests Police & Security Forces Society
