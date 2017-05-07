RIL Surpasses TCS to Become Most Valued Indian Firm
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today toppled TCS to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation after a week.
At close of trade today, the market capitalisation (m- cap) of RIL stood at Rs 4,68,160.44 crore -- Rs 3,582.79 crore more than TCS's Rs 4,64,577.65 crore valuation.
Shares of RIL rose by 1.20 per cent to end at Rs 1,439.80, while those of TCS fell by 0.26 per cent to Rs 2,357.75 on BSE.
RIL had on June 23 regained the status of the country's most valued firm, overtaking Tata Group’s TCS. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 28 surpassed Reliance Industries to reclaim the top slot.
TCS had replaced RIL as the most valued firm more than four years ago, but a sharp rally in the shares of Mukesh Ambani-led firm in the recent past has helped the company to close the gap.
Shares of RIL have gained over 33 per cent so far this year, while TCS has lost 0.17 per cent.
The m-cap figures change daily with the stock price moveme
