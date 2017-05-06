Rework Railway Timetable For Safety Check Of Tracks, Suggests NITI Aayog Report
The Railway timetable should be reworked to ensure that workmen get enough time for daily safety checks of rail tracks, a NITI Aayog report has suggested.
The report prepared by NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy and its OSD Kishore Desai said several high density network (HDN) sections in railway network have capacity utilisation of more than 120 per cent (even up to 150 per cent and beyond for some).
"It is suggested that Ministry of Railways (MoR) considers relooking/redesigning existing Railway timetable. Timetable should be redesigned in a manner that sufficient margin is available for daily safety checks," said the report titled Fund Deployment Framework for Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK).
Observing that majority passenger trains do not run to optimal capacities thereby choking the available network, the note said the ongoing network decongestion and expansion projects on HDN routes (doubling, tripling, quadrupling) would surely enhance safety margins.
"However, till the time these projects are commissioned, MoR may consider rationalising trains (by combining few trains; increasing coaches or wagons, rationalising stops) as an alternate approach," the note pointed out.
Citing data, the report said over the six-year period (2012-13 to 2016-17), the country's rail network saw a total of 586 accidents.
"These accidents led to 1,011 casualties and left 1,634 people injured," it said.
Elaborating further, the note said: "Derailments accounted for more than 50 per cent of the total consequential accidents while Level Crossing (LC) related accidents (on both manned and unmanned) accounted for about 40 per cent".
On a cumulative basis, the data indicates that human failures contribute to about 87 per cent of all accidents while the rest were due to failure of equipment, technology or other reasons, the report said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India’s GSLV Mk III Launch: Why Is It So Significant?
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- In A Country Where People Can’t Afford Three Times Meal, Spending Crores On Baahubali Is A Crime: Adoor Gopalakrishnan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment